Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $13.72 Million Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,560 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 110,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 344,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,163,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus increased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a $71.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.41.

EQR stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.77 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 20,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 12,916 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $930,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,482 shares of company stock worth $24,791,835 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/clearbridge-investments-llc-has-13-72-million-position-in-equity-residential-eqr.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.