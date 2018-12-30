Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 942,042.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Semtech worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $2,781,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,675.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,840 shares of company stock worth $6,163,223. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.03. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

