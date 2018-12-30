ClearPoll Price Reaches $0.0859 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00002224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Kucoin and HitBTC. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $601,357.00 and $2,691.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.02305126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00154835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00207612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026203 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

