Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Cogent Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. 595,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,265. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 589.47%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,872.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $649,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cogent Communications by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

