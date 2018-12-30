Coin(O) (CNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $122.00

Coin(O) (CURRENCY:CNO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Coin(O) has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Coin(O) has a market cap of $81,490.00 and $122.00 worth of Coin(O) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin(O) coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin(O) alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00828216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Coin(O) Coin Profile

Coin(O) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2014. Coin(O)’s total supply is 105,442,711 coins. Coin(O)’s official Twitter account is @CoinoOrg. Coin(O)’s official website is coin-o-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Coin(O)

Coin(O) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin(O) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin(O) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin(O) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin(O) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin(O) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.