Shares of Colombia Crest Gold Corp (CVE:CLB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 165000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Colombia Crest Gold (CLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/colombia-crest-gold-clb-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Colombia Crest Gold Company Profile (CVE:CLB)

Colombia Crest Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 50% interest in the Fredonia property covering approximately an area of 15,000 hectares located in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Eaglecrest Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Colombia Crest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombia Crest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.