Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 23rd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.
Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
CMCSA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $209,102.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,508 shares of company stock valued at $631,500 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.
