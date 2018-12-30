Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 23rd

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $209,102.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,508 shares of company stock valued at $631,500 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 23rd” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/comcast-co-cmcsa-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-19-on-january-23rd.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.