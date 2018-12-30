Comparing Carter’s (CRI) and Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Carter’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Carter’s 8.44% 33.05% 13.23%

Dividends

Carter’s pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tandy Brands Accessories does not pay a dividend. Carter’s pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tandy Brands Accessories and Carter’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter’s 0 5 4 0 2.44

Carter’s has a consensus target price of $111.89, indicating a potential upside of 37.27%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Carter’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carter’s $3.40 billion 1.10 $302.76 million $5.76 14.15

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Volatility and Risk

Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter’s has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Carter’s shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Carter’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carter’s beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandy Brands Accessories Company Profile

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts. The International segment includes comprises of sales through company- and franchisee-operated retail stores, online e-commerce sites, and international wholesale accounts, as well as royalty income from international licensees of the Carter’s and OshKosh brands. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

