Comparing Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) & Tesla (TSLA)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A Tesla -10.22% -34.27% -6.24%

Risk and Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hyundai Motor and Tesla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tesla 12 11 13 0 2.03

Tesla has a consensus price target of $324.69, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given Tesla’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A Tesla $11.76 billion 4.88 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -29.08

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Tesla.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

