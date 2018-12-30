Comparing OneSavings Bank (OSVBF) and Its Competitors

OneSavings Bank (OTCMKTS: OSVBF) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneSavings Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

OneSavings Bank has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSavings Bank’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSavings Bank N/A N/A N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 22.09% 10.93% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSavings Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSavings Bank $419.25 million $163.54 million 6.39 OneSavings Bank Competitors $7.26 billion $1.27 billion 12.96

OneSavings Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneSavings Bank. OneSavings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSavings Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSavings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A OneSavings Bank Competitors 1346 5590 5078 258 2.35

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 34.96%. Given OneSavings Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSavings Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

OneSavings Bank rivals beat OneSavings Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases. It sells its products primarily under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, Prestige Finance, Guernsey Home Loans, Jersey Home Loans, osbIndia, and Heritable Development Finance brands. OneSavings Bank Plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Chatham, the United Kingdom.

