Comparing RGC Resources (RGCO) and Corning Natural Gas (CNIG)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corning Natural Gas has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of RGC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Corning Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 11.14% 9.40% 3.42% Corning Natural Gas 6.08% 7.14% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $65.54 million 3.66 $7.29 million $0.95 31.58 Corning Natural Gas $34.27 million 1.64 $2.10 million N/A N/A

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corning Natural Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. RGC Resources pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RGC Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RGC Resources and Corning Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 2 0 0 2.00 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

RGC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.00%. Given RGC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RGC Resources is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Corning Natural Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,600 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also transports and compresses gas for a gas producer from its gathering network into an interstate pipeline. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to two other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.

