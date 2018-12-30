Comparing Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) and Orion Group (ORN)

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) and Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Orion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Orion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Orion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60% Orion Group 1.63% 0.38% 0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Williams Industrial Services Group and Orion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Orion Group has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 99.84%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and Orion Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.23 -$56.52 million N/A N/A Orion Group $578.55 million 0.21 $400,000.00 ($0.14) -29.79

Orion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Summary

Orion Group beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company's marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. Its bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. The company was formerly known as Orion Marine Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.