Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNAT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 633,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.99. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

