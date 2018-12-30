Conduent Inc (CNDT) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Conduent worth $394,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,788,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Conduent by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,772 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Conduent by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE CNDT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

