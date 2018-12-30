Conifer (CNFR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNFR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conifer from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

CNFR opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Conifer has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.20.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

