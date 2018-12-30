CONMED (CNMD) versus Stereotaxis (STXS) Critical Comparison

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Stereotaxis does not pay a dividend. CONMED pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of CONMED shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 8.56% 9.51% 4.51% Stereotaxis -6.30% -15.17% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Stereotaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $796.39 million 2.22 $55.48 million $1.89 33.18 Stereotaxis $31.14 million 2.18 -$5.88 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Stereotaxis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Stereotaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 1 0 2.33 Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $80.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Summary

CONMED beats Stereotaxis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and uterine manipulator (VCARE) for use in increasing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers general surgery product in the areas of endoscopic technologies, including minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products; critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company's products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

