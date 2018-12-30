Continental Gold (CNL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. 148,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 257,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC cut shares of Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Continental Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Gold Inc will post -0.109999996748769 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Gold news, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,708.00.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

