Contrasting Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF) and Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Vistagen Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerus Pharmaceuticals $6.44 million 2.88 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Vistagen Therapeutics $1.25 million 36.78 -$14.34 million ($1.11) -1.33

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vistagen Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Vistagen Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vistagen Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 575.68%. Given Vistagen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistagen Therapeutics is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of -1.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acerus Pharmaceuticals and Vistagen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerus Pharmaceuticals -213.79% -207.60% -71.33% Vistagen Therapeutics N/A -305.48% -174.48%

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of drug rescue NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

