Contrasting American Renal Associates (ARA) & MYnd Analytics (MYND)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $745.11 million 0.51 $4.85 million $0.61 19.20 MYnd Analytics $1.32 million 4.46 -$9.59 million N/A N/A

American Renal Associates has higher revenue and earnings than MYnd Analytics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 3 3 0 2.50 MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Renal Associates currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 86.17%. MYnd Analytics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 541.03%. Given MYnd Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than American Renal Associates.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -1.81% 22.30% 2.41% MYnd Analytics -734.88% -389.30% -203.92%

Volatility & Risk

American Renal Associates has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYnd Analytics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of MYnd Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats MYnd Analytics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, it owned and operated 233 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 16,000 patients in 26 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

