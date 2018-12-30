Contrasting Comstock Resources (CRK) & Legacy Reserves (LGCY)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Reserves has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -39.10% N/A -1.90% Legacy Reserves -10.64% -1.87% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Legacy Reserves 0 2 0 0 2.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 125.60%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Legacy Reserves’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $255.33 million 1.91 -$111.40 million ($3.90) -1.18 Legacy Reserves $436.30 million 0.30 -$53.89 million ($0.50) -2.44

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Legacy Reserves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Legacy Reserves beats Comstock Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on properties located in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its operations focus on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions. The company holds interests in 51,500 gross acres; and operates 695 horizontal drilling locations, as well as has proved reserves of 180.0 MMBoe. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas.

