Contrasting Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) & Caterpillar (CAT)

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (NASDAQ:GENC) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Caterpillar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Caterpillar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 12.74% 9.18% 8.46% Caterpillar 7.13% 44.13% 8.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Caterpillar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) 0 0 0 0 N/A Caterpillar 1 11 17 0 2.55

Caterpillar has a consensus target price of $156.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Caterpillar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caterpillar is more favorable than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) and Caterpillar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) $98.61 million 1.66 $12.56 million N/A N/A Caterpillar $45.46 billion 1.63 $754.00 million $6.88 18.26

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE).

Dividends

Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) does not pay a dividend. Caterpillar pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caterpillar has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caterpillar has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caterpillar beats Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. It sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, track and rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, large track-type vehicles, large mining trucks, longwall miners, large wheel loaders, off-highway trucks, articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers, wheel dozers, landfill compactors, soil compactors, machinery components, electronics and control systems, select work tools, and hard rock continuous mining systems. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines; integrated systems used in the electric power generation industry; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; integrated systems and solutions for the marine and oil and gas industries; remanufactured reciprocating engines and components; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products and services. Its All Other operating segments manufactures filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires, rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; and digital investments services. The company was formerly known as Caterpillar Tractor Co. and changed its name to Caterpillar Inc. in 1986. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

