Contrasting iFresh (IFMK) and Weis Markets (WMK)

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -5.09% -170.17% -13.40% Weis Markets 3.23% 6.35% 4.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. iFresh does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

iFresh has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iFresh and Weis Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iFresh and Weis Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $126.88 million 0.11 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -14.83 Weis Markets $3.47 billion 0.36 $98.41 million N/A N/A

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh.

Summary

Weis Markets beats iFresh on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses facilities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of March 13, 2018, the company operated 205 retail food stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

