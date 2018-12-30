Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 334.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Corelogic worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Corelogic by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

