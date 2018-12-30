Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.
In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,455.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE JNJ opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.
Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.