CottonCoin (COTN) Market Cap Hits $0.00

CottonCoin (CURRENCY:COTN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CottonCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of CottonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CottonCoin has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CottonCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CottonCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.02309949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00153444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00210137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026275 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026240 BTC.

About CottonCoin

CottonCoin’s total supply is 6,062,095 coins. CottonCoin’s official Twitter account is @CottonCoin. The official website for CottonCoin is cottonco.in.

Buying and Selling CottonCoin

CottonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CottonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CottonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CottonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CottonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CottonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.