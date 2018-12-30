Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of CVTI opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.44. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, insider John A. Tweed acquired 21,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $448,161.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,843. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Tweed acquired 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,264.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,606. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 369,735 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

