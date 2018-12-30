Credit Suisse AG Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (RGEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Repligen worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,827 shares of company stock worth $2,148,846 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Repligen stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

