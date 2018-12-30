Credit Suisse AG Has $1.68 Million Stake in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Glaukos worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GKOS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $122,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,499.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $2,391,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

