Critical Analysis: ENGlobal (ENG) versus Mistras Group (MG)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of ENGlobal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mistras Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Mistras Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mistras Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENGlobal and Mistras Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A Mistras Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Mistras Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.20%. Given Mistras Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mistras Group is more favorable than ENGlobal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENGlobal and Mistras Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.33 -$16.25 million N/A N/A Mistras Group $700.97 million 0.59 -$2.17 million $0.43 33.84

Mistras Group has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Mistras Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69% Mistras Group 1.17% 6.42% 3.21%

Summary

Mistras Group beats ENGlobal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. provides engineering and professional services principally to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management, and Automation Engineering & Integration. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management segment provides consulting services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering as well as inspection, construction management, mechanical integrity, field support, quality assurance, plant asset management and related project services to the midstream and downstream sectors. It also provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance to various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation Engineering & Integration segment provides engineering services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering, information technology and electrical projects primarily to the energy industry throughout the United States as well as a specific project in Russia and Kazakhstan. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an online system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analyze data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and consulting, and online monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, aerospace and defense, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

