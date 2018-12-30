Critical Comparison: Rare Element Resource (REEMF) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Rare Element Resource has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resource N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.24 billion 4.21 $243.88 million $1.11 36.29

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resource.

Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rare Element Resource does not pay a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rare Element Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rare Element Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 11 0 2.85

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Rare Element Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resource and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resource N/A -44.49% -23.19% Agnico Eagle Mines 4.60% 1.75% 1.07%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Rare Element Resource on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resource

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, Its LaRonde mine had a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 2.7 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

