Critical Contrast: Alliance MMA (AMMA) vs. Vail Resorts (MTN)

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance MMA and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance MMA $4.21 million 0.70 -$11.97 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.01 billion 4.23 $379.89 million $6.29 33.51

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance MMA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vail Resorts pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliance MMA does not pay a dividend. Vail Resorts pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vail Resorts has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance MMA and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88

Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $287.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance MMA and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance MMA -424.58% -670.32% -381.53% Vail Resorts 14.94% 13.55% 5.94%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Alliance MMA on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance MMA

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

