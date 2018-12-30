Critical Contrast: Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) vs. Prudential Bancorp (PBIP)

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Anchor Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchor Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anchor Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Anchor Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anchor Bancorp is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchor Bancorp 9.07% 7.23% 1.02% Prudential Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Anchor Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Anchor Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Anchor Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anchor Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchor Bancorp $26.35 million 2.43 $2.19 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.12 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Prudential Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Anchor Bancorp.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anchor Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Anchor Bancorp Company Profile

Anchor Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Anchor Bank that provides various banking products and services in Western Washington. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company also offers cash management services. Its investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and mutual funds. The company operates nine full-service banking offices located in Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pierce counties, as well as a loan production office located in King County, Washington. Anchor Bancorp was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Lacey, Washington.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 15, 2017, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 10 additional full-service financial centers, including 8 in Philadelphia; one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

