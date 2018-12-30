Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,684. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur.

