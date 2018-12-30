Cyder Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CYDER)

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Cyder has a total market cap of $0.00 and $269.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyder has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Cyder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005392 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000194 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000490 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cyder Coin Profile

Cyder (CRYPTO:CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cyder

Cyder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

