CytRx (CYTR) vs. Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Critical Review

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -68.26% -35.32% Solid Biosciences N/A -63.10% -45.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytRx and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $100,000.00 141.29 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.28 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$52.11 million ($2.88) -9.03

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytRx and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 2 3 4 0 2.22

CytRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,090.48%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytRx beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc. engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, it is developing soft wearable assistive devices that have functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

