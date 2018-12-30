DA Davidson Trims Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Target Price to $3.71

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $3.71 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an average rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Shares of CORR stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $402.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.74. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $39.46.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte acquired 1,000 shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $36,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $837,733.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 652,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.