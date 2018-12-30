DAPPSTER 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DAPPSTER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAPPSTER has a total market capitalization of $37,879.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAPPSTER Coin Profile

DLISK uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DAPPSTER is dlisk.com. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPPSTER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

