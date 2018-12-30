Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 92.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 537.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

