DaxxCoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAXX)

DaxxCoin (CURRENCY:DAXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. DaxxCoin has a market capitalization of $57,968.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DaxxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaxxCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DaxxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.03596603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00136673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DaxxCoin Coin Profile

DAXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. DaxxCoin’s total supply is 545,891,780 coins and its circulating supply is 520,891,780 coins. DaxxCoin’s official Twitter account is @daxxcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. DaxxCoin’s official website is daxxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling DaxxCoin

DaxxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaxxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaxxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaxxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

