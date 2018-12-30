Delphy 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $78,475.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $78,475.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.02298514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00209496 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026280 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026277 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,324,396 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.