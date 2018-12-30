Dempze Nancy E Has $1.95 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Dempze Nancy E lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 434,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 813,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $5,786,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

