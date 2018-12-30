Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 43,618 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.89% of MTS Systems worth $47,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,777,000 after acquiring an additional 185,546 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 602.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $57.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves bought 2,000 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock bought 9,400 shares of MTS Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $471,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $656,594 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 43,618 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-43618-shares-of-mts-systems-co-mtsc.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.