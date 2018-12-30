Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Verisign worth $48,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 954.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter worth $181,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter worth $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the third quarter worth $208,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $146.88 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

