Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Power Delivery, Power Generation, and Gas Infrastructure.

