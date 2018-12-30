Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stake Raised by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dril-Quip worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 148.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $243,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $302,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $402,000.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,335.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Bird sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $29.62 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 23.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

