Dropbox Inc (DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,471. Dropbox has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,285,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,490 shares of company stock worth $4,819,692 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 341.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,379,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,490,000 after buying an additional 8,028,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,553.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,272,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after buying an additional 3,074,377 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 2,211,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 2,211,823 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.