DURECT (DRRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 765,479 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 407,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 163,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 524.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in DURECT by 68.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,495,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,012,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “DURECT (DRRX) Stock Price Down 5.8%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/durect-drrx-stock-price-down-5-8.html.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.