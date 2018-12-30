E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $1.73 million worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LocalTrade, Livecoin and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get E-Dinar Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000770 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00002364 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for E-Dinar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for E-Dinar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.