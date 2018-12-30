Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,021,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,668,757.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 93,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $435,963.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,138,604 shares of company stock worth $14,349,154 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

