Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $995,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

EGP opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

